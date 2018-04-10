2 men wanted for attempted murder in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police are looking for two young men on charges of attempted murder after another man was found in an alley with critical injuries Monday evening.

The injured man was found in the alley behind 85 First Ave., between Kingscourt Avenue and Nelson Street, at about 5:20 p.m.

He had been severely beaten and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police allege the 19-year-old and 17-year-old suspects in that beating then entered a home and violently assaulted another man on Newmarket Lane at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery charges

The two men from Kingston are wanted for attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if the suspects are seen and cautioned to not approach them.

The 19-year-old man is described as white with red, curly hair and black rectangular glasses.

The 17-year-old is described as white, standing five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.