Police in Kingston are seeking the publics' help in locating a stolen kitten.

They say the special needs kitten was taken from the Kingston Humane Society on June 26.

The humane society says they're concerned the kitten — named "Flipper" — isn't getting proper care.

Police have released photos of a woman they say may have information about the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Const. Jennifer McNamara at 613-549-4660 ext. 3311 or via email at jmcnamara@kpf.ca.