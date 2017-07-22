Police in Kingston are seeking the publics' help in locating a stolen kitten.
They say the special needs kitten was taken from the Kingston Humane Society on June 26.
The humane society says they're concerned the kitten — named "Flipper" — isn't getting proper care.
Police have released photos of a woman they say may have information about the theft.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Const. Jennifer McNamara at 613-549-4660 ext. 3311 or via email at jmcnamara@kpf.ca.