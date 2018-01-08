Police in Kingston, Ont., say a "Good Samaritan" may have saved the life of a three-year-old boy found wearing only pyjamas outside his apartment building early Saturday morning.

Police said a resident returning home from work heard the child crying outside an apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. on Jan 6. The boy, who has autism, was barefoot and dressed only in pyjamas despite the wind chill of –38, police said in a news release.

The resident brought the child inside and called police.

Officers found that the child had opened his family's apartment door and made his way outside the building without his parents' knowledge.

It's unclear how long the child had been outside, but he was taken to hospital as a "precautionary measure," according to the release.