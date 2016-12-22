A "poorly worded joke" made by a student at a Kingston high school led hundreds of students and parents to believe a school shooting was imminent — and incorrectly identified a 15-year-old boy as a threat, according to police.

Kingston police investigators concluded there was never a threat to students or staff, and are now warning the public about the consequences of false information and gossip.

Last Friday afternoon, during third period at Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School, "a small group of kids" made what police described as a joke about "a young person coming to mass in a school shooting scenario," Det-Const. Jesse Braun told CBC News.

The story was overheard by someone else at the school, and began to spread, including on various social media networks.

15-year-old falsely accused

"We're estimating a couple hundred students and parents became aware of this story," before police were notified late Tuesday evening, Braun said.

By that point, the story had "ballooned in size and grandiosity," which made it difficult for investigators to determine where the original story came from.

At some point between when the story was first told, and when police found out about it, others who were spreading the tale began to name a 15-year-old boy as the person who would carry out the act of violence.

The boy and his parents were interviewed by police, and it was determined he never posed any direct physical threat to the school, students or staff.

The boy is a "very kind, young gentleman," Braun said.

"He's now become a victim of a fake news story that took on its own life," said Braun.

Student who told story 'feels quite bad'

Police believe the boy was named in the story "simply due to misconceptions and bias made by others in relation to apparel or appearance."

At least 10 detectives were working around the clock, trying to track down the students who made the comments on Friday so they could determine if there was a real threat.

Police spoke to the student who made the original "joke." Braun said he "feels quite bad about the whole situation."

"He apologized. He certainly didn't mean any ill-will," he said. "He didn't even recognize the story because it had changed over the weekend."

Braun said no charges will be laid.

'Words do have a meaning'

Braun added that the false threat has prompted discussions about the recent phenomenon of fake news, and how this story was able to take on a life of its own.

While it's important to report threats to police, it's also important to "limit our gossip," Braun said.

"We're talking about fact checking, or, 'What is your source of this information?'" Braun said.

"We're telling everybody that words do have a meaning, and any overt threats are going to be taken seriously by the police, including those made over social media."