Kingston among first cities to host Ontario pot shop

One of Ontario's first four legal retail cannabis stores is coming to Kingston, and neighbouring businesses are optimistic about its arrival.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) will open well outside the city's downtown core, in a suburban mall along busy Gardiners Road, which runs between Princess Street and Bath Road. It's not far from the Bayridge neighbourhood northeast of Kingston's airport.

I'm hoping it's going to be a positive addition. - Jimmy Patel, neighbouring restaurateur

Box stores in RioCan Centre Kingston at 770 Gardiners Rd., which is managed by RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust — include Best Buy, PetSmart, a Cineplex, Home Depot, Staples, HomeSense and others.

City councillor, landlord and real estate agent Adam Candon said he first found out about the planned cannabis store in his district last week, through a friend.

High-traffic, low walkability

"This is an item that's going to challenge people's world views and do it in a prominent space," Candon said in an interview by phone Thursday. "People tend to forget that Gardiners Road is the busiest road in Kingston, so it really is in the highest-traffic area [for vehicles].... Maybe that's their logic."

As for foot traffic, not so much.

"You're basically limiting that location to people who drive cars, or [will undertake] a really long bus ride. That's not the best location for walkability, to say the least," he said.

"There really aren't any houses in the general area," Candon said. "Putting something in a box store pretty much tells you you have to drive there."

The RioCan Centre is located in suburban Kingston, northeast of the Kingston/Norman Rogers Airport. (Google Maps)

'No judgment'

Jimmy Patel, who has owned a Mucho Burrito at the mall for the past six months, said he's hoping for a spike in business.

"That's pretty good. We are hoping we'll get more traffic then," Patel said.

"I'm hoping it's going to be a positive addition. Kingston is a pretty nice place for living, with less crime and all, so I'm hoping it's not getting bad."

A little down the road at Captain George's Fish and Chips, owner and manager Nancy Tasoulis wasn't too fazed by the news.

"Honestly? No judgment. Everyone has a business to run, so if it's something that will benefit [people], so be it. If it lasts, it lasts," she said.

As for whether the increased presence of cannabis users in the area might have an effect on her business, Tasoulis was succinct: "Welcome aboard. Come and eat the best fish and chips in town."

'Responsible partners'

The province made the announcement Wednesday. The other three stores will be set up in Toronto, Guelph and Thunder Bay.

"Store locations adhere to municipal zoning bylaws, minimize proximity to primary and secondary schools and consider where illegal storefronts are currently operating," a news release issued Wednesday states.

"Input received from municipal officials ... on local areas of interest was also used to inform the identification of OCS store locations. The LCBO is committed to ensuring that OCS sites are responsible partners in the communities they operate in."

The LCBO did not say when the four stores, including the Kingston location, will open.