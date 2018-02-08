A southeastern Ontario city says it is teaming up with Bell Canada to implement new technology that will monitor certain municipal operations in what it's calling a "Smart City" program.
The project will collect and organize data from internet-connected items to help the city of Kingston, Ont., keep track of things like energy use.
- Making Canada's capital a 'smart city'
- Do you have a smart idea worth $10M? The City of Fredericton wants you
- In San Diego, a lamppost can tell you where to park
A joint statement from Kingston and Bell says the project will help the city make better informed decisions on matters like municipal operations and infrastructure.
Kiosks, more data
Kingston says the first two parts of its Smart City program will roll out this spring.
The city will introduce digital kiosks that provide Wi-Fi access, real-time event updates and charging services, as well as 911 emergency buttons among other features.
The city will also begin closely monitoring energy data, which it says will help reduce carbon emissions and meet municipal environmental targets.
It says it will also help the city better co-ordinate maintenance.
Kingston and Bell note that the federal government announced $300 million in funding for Smart Cities over 11 years in its 2017 budget.
"This partnership with Bell will create cutting-edge technology for us and put Kingston on the map as being one of the most innovative cities in Canada," said Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a statement.
Bell says the project will help the city transform its operations "within months" of being implemented.
Thrilled that #ygkc approved a new partnership with @Bell to introduce new tech like digital kiosks around #ygk with tourist info, free wifi, charging stations and more! Working to put #ygk on the map as one of the most #innovative cities in Canada! Info @ https://t.co/L2ni2sDjW8 pic.twitter.com/cReDEKZA1B—
@MayorPaterson