A 42-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman is facing charges after being found naked in a stranger's bathtub Sunday evening.

Kingston police said a woman returned home around 6:15 p.m. to find the unclothed intruder in her otherwise empty tub.

The naked woman tried to convince the complainant that she was her new roommate, Kingston police said.

When police arrived, the woman was still in the bathtub.

She was held in Kingston police custody overnight and has been charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and two counts of breaching probation.