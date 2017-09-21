A registered massage therapist in Kingston, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation into an incident at a local spa, police say.

The 31-year-old was charged Monday and released on bail, Kingston Police said in a media release.

A police spokesperson said the alleged assault happened in February 2017 while the therapist was working at the spa.

According to the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario, the man's bail conditions include that he stay away from his place of employment and refrain from providing massages, paid or not.

The college said it was also looking into the allegations.

Kingston Police said the man has worked at different locations, and anyone with information can call detectives at 613-549-4660, ext. 6162.