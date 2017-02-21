A 30-year-old Kingston man was found driving with about three times the legal alcohol limit in his system early Tuesday morning, police say.

At about 1:30 a.m. a patrol officer noticed a slow-moving vehicle at the back of a building on Leroy Grant Drive.

The driver struck a snowbank after making a left turn towards the front of the building.

The officer arrested the man and took him to Kingston police headquarters, where he provided two breath samples that showed his blood alcohol level to be three times the legal limit to drive.

The driver was already under conditions not to consume alcohol.

He was charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol, and two counts of breach of probation.

He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.