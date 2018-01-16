Kingston man charged with drugging wife to have sex with her

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing several charges after he allegedly drugged his wife of more than 30 years in order to have sex with her. According Kingston police, the woman told her husband last summer that she was going to seek medical attention due to "unexplained blackouts." He then admitted to her that he had been drugging her in order to have sex with her.

Police said the accused is 54, but did not release his identity in order to protect the woman's identity. Police told CBC News the assaults happened on at least three occasions between 2003 and 2018.

Police also allege that during consensual sex the accused recorded his wife without her knowledge, and that he had in his possession a collection of sexually explicit videos of underage girls.

Police arrested the man on Monday at his home and later charged him. He attended a bail hearing Tuesday to face charges of sexual assault, administering a drug, secretly recording a person for a sexual purpose, and possession of child pornography.

Resources for victims

In a news release, Kingston police urged victims of sexual assault to visit the city's Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Clinic (SADV), but said it's the victim's choice whether or not to report a crime to police.

"The [SADV] staff can help you with counselling and coping strategies in addition to providing testing for sexually transmitted diseases and providing access to HIV medication," police said in the release.

"If you are willing the staff will also complete the sexual assault evidence kit. Evidence can be collected up to 12 days following a sexual assault. Depending on the circumstances it may be possible for DNA evidence to be obtained from clothing after it has been washed. Your confidentiality is guaranteed and police will only be contacted by the hospital if you request it at the time. The SADV clinic will store the contents of the kit for a preliminary period of six months which offers a victim time to gather information on the process and decide on how they want to proceed."

