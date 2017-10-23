Kingston police charged a man with impersonating a police officer and assault after a driving incident on Oct. 20, 2017. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

A Kingston man has been charged with assault and impersonating an OPP officer after a bizarre driving incident last week.

Around 9 a.m. last Friday, a 55-year-old man drove up to another driver on Brock Street, claiming to be an OPP officer, according to a news release from Kingston police. The accused man shouted at the victim, saying he could face a $700 fine for turning from a "bike/bus lane."

The victim apologized and continued driving on Montreal Street when the accused followed him and boxed him in with his car.

The accused told the victim he had run his licence plate and was going to give him a warning.

"The victim requested the accused name and badge number, however the accused refused," according to the release. "The victim took a photo and was pushed by the accused who then left as witnesses started to gather."

Around midnight, police found the accused on Sydenham Road and arrested him.

Police said the accused is also facing one count of forcible confinement.