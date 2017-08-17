A 38-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after Kingston Police allege he stabbed another man nine times in the chest and back early Wednesday morning.

The altercation happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Division Street, between Fraser Street and Barbara Avenue, police said in a media release.

The accused was visiting the victim's apartment and asked him to cook a meal, police said.

While the victim was cooking, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times. The victim grabbed a frying pan to intervene before the accused fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police later found the accused and arrested him. He is charged with attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.