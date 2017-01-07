A 39-year-old man has been charged with causing a disturbance at a Kingston hospital that police say required a biohazard cleanup.

Police said a local man went to the Kingston General Hospital emergency room Friday morning where he disrupted staff and patients by yelling and making threats.

It's alleged the man also threw a chair, attempted to break a window and "created a mess requiring a biohazard cleanup."

Kingston police said an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was at the hospital for another matter arrested the suspect.

The man is now facing charges of causing a disturbance and mischief.