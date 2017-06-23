A Quebec City man accused of a violent assault during a charity hockey game in Kingston, Ont., last month has turned himself in to police.

Kingston police said the incident happened at an afternoon charity hockey tournament at the Invista Centre on May 6, and involved two players on opposing teams.

With a little more than a minute left in the game, a player from one team charged an opposing player during a breakaway and knocked him to the ice, police said.

The player was not injured by the hit, but he got up and yelled at the man who had knocked him down. That player responded by pulling off his opponent's helmet and punching him multiple times in the head and face, police said.

The victim then fell and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

On Thursday a 27-year-old Quebec City man turned himself in to Kingston police.

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm, and later released with a promise to appear for a future court date.