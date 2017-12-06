Two people are dead after a Tuesday shooting in Kingston's west end.

Officers said they got a call around 7:30 a.m. from a "distraught" man who said he had a gun at a home on Graceland Avenue.

When they entered the building, they found a 76-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife with gunshot wounds, they said in a news release.

The woman was dead when police arrived and the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police said they believe the man was responsible for the death of his wife as well as for his own injuries.

The investigation has been referred to the coroner's office.