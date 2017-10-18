People in Kingston, Ont., are gathering Wednesday evening to remember Gord Downie, the hometown frontman of the Tragically Hip who died Tuesday night at the age of 53.

A vigil is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. ET at Springer Market Square at King Street East and Brock Street in Kingston.

Scenes from Market Square in Kingston pic.twitter.com/kPPjdCu3u7 — @matthewkupfer

Downie's literary lyrics and commanding stage presence helped vault the Kingston band into the national consciousness for decades with memorable live performances and songs.

He was diagnosed in 2015 with an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer and died Tuesday night, surrounded by his children and family, according to a statement on the band's website.

He and the Tragically Hip headed out on a final summer tour in 2016, one that culminated in a final concert in Kingston on Aug. 20, 2016.

Richard Noble lays flowers on the Tragically Hip commemorative plaque in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

A flower lies on a commemorative plaque for the Tragically Hip in Kingston. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)