Skip to Main Content
OPP investigate fatal hit and run on Highway 401 in Kingston

Notifications

OPP investigate fatal hit and run on Highway 401 in Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit and run that's closed westbound Highway 401 in Kingston.

Police are looking for people who were driving on the highway near Gardiners Road around 1 a.m.

CBC News ·
Westbound Highway 401 was closed at Gardiners Road because of a fatal overnight hit and run. (Frederic Pepin/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit and run that's closed westbound Highway 401 in Kingston.

A male pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway at about 1 a.m. just west of Gardiners Road, Frontenac OPP said in a news release.

The vehicle left the scene.

Anyone who was driving in the area around that time is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Westbound Highway 401 is expected to remain closed at Gardiners Road until about 10 a.m., police said.

You can detour by exiting at Gardiners, going south to Princess Street, west on Princess to Wilton Road, and then north on Wilton back to the westbound 401.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us