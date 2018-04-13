OPP investigate fatal hit and run on Highway 401 in Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit and run that's closed westbound Highway 401 in Kingston.

A male pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway at about 1 a.m. just west of Gardiners Road, Frontenac OPP said in a news release.

The vehicle left the scene.

Anyone who was driving in the area around that time is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Westbound Highway 401 is expected to remain closed at Gardiners Road until about 10 a.m., police said.

You can detour by exiting at Gardiners, going south to Princess Street, west on Princess to Wilton Road, and then north on Wilton back to the westbound 401.