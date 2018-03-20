A dispute over coffee boiled over into violence at a Kingston, Ont., coffee shop on the weekend, ending in an assault charge for a woman from Laval, Que.

According to police, the woman was going through a drive-thru Saturday around noon and ordered a specialty beverage, but changed her mind when she arrived at the window and asked for a coffee instead.

Staff told the woman changing the order would cost the business, but she was ultimately given the coffee.

She went through the drive-thru and parked, police said, then went into the store, where the disagreement continued.

She began screaming at the cashiers, at which point one of them stepped away and was hit in the back of the head by a napkin dispenser allegedly thrown by the woman.

According to police the woman then fled the scene, but she was stopped on Highway 401 and taken into custody.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon.