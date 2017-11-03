A man in his 30s has died after he was struck by a city bus in Kingston, Ont., police say.

The Kingston Transit bus was heading west on John Counter Boulevard at around 7:15 a.m. Friday when it turned left towards Leroy Grant Drive and struck a pedestrian, the Kingston Police Service said.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said. His name has not been released.

Earlier today a pedestrian was struck by a Kingston Transit bus. Our thoughts are with the pedestrian & their family https://t.co/rOdNeN2s38 — @cityofkingston

Collision reconstruction officers are on the scene investigating the crash, police said.

John Counter Boulevard had been closed between Rigney Street and Lappan's Lane, police said, but is now open.

Witnesses or bus passengers can call Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6277 or email gsmith@kingstonpolice.ca.