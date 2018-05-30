A Kingston, Ont., man faces four charges including impaired driving after he allegedly collided with a group of cyclists taking part in a cancer fundraiser.

The collision happened May 27, during the second day of the 7 Days in May ride — a 1,200-kilometre journey around Lake Ontario to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

The ride's founder, Gord Townley, told CBC Radio's As it Happens​ the cyclists were riding from Cobourg, Ont., to Kingston along Bath Road in Loyalist Township when one rider fell and hit his head.

As they were tending to his injuries, Townley said, a car swerved onto the shoulder to pass a van and collided with the group.

Townley said one man who was struck head-on was in hospital Tuesday in critical condition.

He also said his daughter Erin suffered a broken arm, several other broken bones and a punctured lung in the crash.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motor vehicle collided with a group of stationary cyclists on Bath Road west of Kingston, Ont., on May 27, 2018. (OPP)

Bail hearing today

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday they had charged a 51-year-old man with two counts of driving while impaired with a drug, causing bodily harm.

He has also been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, OPP said.

The man was scheduled to appear in court in Napanee, Ont., this afternoon for a bail hearing.

OPP said one injured cyclist remains in hospital.