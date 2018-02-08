A teenager in Kingston has been arrested after allegedly spraying another boy in the face with bear spray, according to police.

Police said they received a report that a male youth had been sprayed at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a police news release, the teen was lying on the side of the road in pain and was unable to see.

The boy had been walking with a group of people when another male approached them and used the spray, according to the release.

Police said the accused remarked that he had been waiting for the victim.

The two teens can't be named because they are minors.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy at his home. Four charges were laid, including assault with a weapon.