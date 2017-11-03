A 35-year-old Kingston, Ont., man held his girlfriend captive for 30 hours and assaulted her after she told him she was going on a trip with a female friend, local police say.

The man was at the woman's home on the afternoon of Oct. 31 when he became angry after learning of her plans, the Kingston Police Service said in a media release.

For the next 30 hours, the man "controlled and confined her every move" using violence and threats, police said.

It wasn't until the evening of Nov. 1, police said, that the woman was able to send photos of her injuries to her family outside Ontario.

Woman was 'shaking, fearful'

The family got in touch with police at around 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the home to find a "shaking, fearful victim," police said.

The man was arrested Thursday and has been charged with assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Police also said he had threatened and assaulted the woman during an argument earlier in October, but the incident wasn't reported at the time.

His name has not been released.