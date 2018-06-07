NDP's Ian Arthur elected in Kingston and the Islands

New Democratic Party candidate Ian Arthur has defeated the Liberal incumbent and been elected in Kingston and the Islands, CBC News is projecting.

With 37.5 per cent of polls counted, Arthur has 37.9 per cent of the vote, with 1,800 more votes than his closest competitor, Liberal incumbent Sophie Kiwala.

The provincial riding of Kingston and the Islands has been represented by all three major parties during its history, but has remained in Liberal hands for the past several elections.

The riding lost 40 per cent of its territory to Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, but would have gone to Liberal incumbent Sophie Kiwala even if it had maintained its current boundaries during the 2014 general election.

The riding includes part of the City of Kingston, including Queen's University, as well as the township of Frontenac Islands.

Also running in the riding are: