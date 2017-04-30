Five people are temporarily homeless and one person cut their hands on broken glass while trying to save their cat from a burning home in Overbrook early Sunday morning, the Ottawa Fire Service said.

The fire displaced two adults and three teenagers.

Firefighters received several 911 calls at around 2:15 a.m for smoke and flames seen coming from a two-storey, semi-detached brick home at 413 King George St.

Ottawa Fire crews are fighting a Working Fire at 413 King George St. Fire is in the basement of a 2-storey double. pic.twitter.com/BPna2PtoKh — @OFSFirePhoto

Firefighters found flames in the home's basement and launched an offensive attack.

The fire caused about $150,000 worth of damage to the building and another $50,000 worth of damage to its contents, firefighters said.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting the five people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.