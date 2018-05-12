3 seriously hurt in rural west Ottawa crash

A 17-year-old girl suffered a critical head injury after two vehicles collided Saturday afternoon in rural west Ottawa.

The teen was one of three people injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Kinburn Side Road and John Shaw Road, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

A 21-year-old man also suffered a head injury, while a 51-year-old man had injuries to his chest, paramedics said.

Both men were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters had to free all three victims from their vehicles, the paramedic service said.

Kinburn Side Road was temporarily closed between John Shaw and Diamondview roads as police investigated.

It was reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.