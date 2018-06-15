Gatineau man who fatally stabbed wife in 2008 gets life sentence

A Gatineau man who successfully appealed a conviction of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his estranged wife only to be convicted in a second trial has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 14 years.

In June, a jury found Khalid Gakmakge guilty of stabbing his wife Lucia Medeiros on the evening of Dec. 12, 2008, at his home on rue des Framboisiers in the Gatineau neighbourhood of Aylmer.

Both Gakmakge and Medeiros were found bleeding from deep chest wounds inflicted by a large kitchen knife.

The Crown argued during the trial that Gakmakge killed his wife and then tried to commit suicide, while defence lawyers argued Gakmakge was acting in self-defence.

It was Gakmakge's second trial for the crime.

He was first convicted in 2011 but appealed the decision and succeeded in forcing a new trial over an expert witness who had changed their evidence at trial without giving defence time to examine it.

After the first trial, the judge had imposed a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 14 years. On Thursday, the judge in the second trial imposed the same sentence.