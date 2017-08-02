Community members in Ottawa's west end gathered at a private meeting on Wednesday to discuss the rash of shootings in the area.



On Tuesday, a young male was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot on the pavement of Grenon Avenue, near Carling Avenue just before 3:45 p.m.

The night before, 36-year-old Esmail Sharifi was shot on Iris Street, not far from Greenbank Road. Sharifi was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit but later died, said police.

Coun. Mark Taylor says Wednesday's private meeting was about getting local stakeholders to discuss ways to reassure and support the community. (CBC News)

Area Coun. Mark Taylor said Wednesday's meeting was about finding ways to support the community in light of the recent violence.

"This is really a collection of the folks who are active day-to-day in the community in a variety ways. People like the Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Community Housing, our office, Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre and a few others," he said.

"We're really getting together just to look at, from our own different kind of program areas, what we can do to support (the community)."

Taylor represents the area of the city's latest shootings as well as Queensway Terrace North and Woodroffe North, where police have been investigating a double homicide and attempted murder.

An Ottawa police officer looks for evidence under a car at the strip mall parking lot where 36-year-old Esmail Sharifi was shot and killed Monday night. (CBC News)

Also, in late July, several houses were damaged after shots were fired — in broad daylight — near Draper Avenue and Morrison Drive.

"What I want to make sure happens is that for those who do need extra community support — whether it's mental health counseling, whether it's counseling around things like what programs are out there like Crime Prevention Ottawa, Crime Stoppers, the Ottawa Police Service and the supports that they offer — that people know that."