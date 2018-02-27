North Grenville has applied for provincial funding to help build a new public transportation system in Kemptville to keep up with the demands of the growing community.

On Monday, the municipality of North Grenville, which includes Kemptville, applied for Ontario's Community Transportation Grant Program.

The grant would provide up to $500,000 over five years for the "development of community transportation solutions to address local transportation needs," according to the province.

The municipality plans to partner with the private bus company Allegiance Transportation Services (ATS) to expand the current bus system, which currently goes directly to and from Kemptville and Ottawa-Gatineau.

The new system, if given the go-ahead, would do a loop through Kemptville.

Growing community

This comes at a key moment for the community, which is approximately 60 kilometres south of Ottawa: North Grenville is the fastest growing in the region.

Its population grew by 9.1 per cent between 2011 and 2016, according to the latest census.

That's nearly twice the provincial average.

"The next [census], it will be the same or ever higher," North Grenville Mayor David Gordon told CBC Radio's All in a Day on Monday.

"So it's coming to the point where we definitely need some sort of transportation, bus service, whatever you want to call it, within our area."

Fare would be 'minimal'

"As it expands, we have to walk before we run and we'll eventually expand the system, if we get it," Gordon added.

The municipality is partnering with ATS because the company offers accessible transportation for seniors and those with mobility issues.

The mayor said there will be a "minimal fare" to use the new service and it will be available to all riders.

"The residents have been very positive. This has been on their wish list before. They've always said we need buses," Gordon said.

"It's one of these things [where] we didn't have the money, but now with this grant and everything else we can float it and it could be successful."