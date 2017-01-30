Ontario Provincial Police are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville.

The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Clothier Street and Pine Hill Road, police said Monday.

The driver took off towards Rideau Street while the officer was still holding onto the door, OPP said.

Police later spotted the Honda on County Road 43 and tried to pull the driver over again, but he refused to stop, police said.

Man turns himself in

A 23-year-old North Grenville, Ont., man later turned himself in and was charged with multiple offences, including:

two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

two counts of fleeing while pursued by a peace officer.

resisting a peace officer.

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man is expected to appear in court on March 1.

Although OPP have laid charges, they want witnesses to come forward because the incident happened in the middle of a busy intersection and many people were around, said Const. Cathy Lindsay.

One other driver had to swerve to avoid hitting the officer as he was being dragged, Lindsay said.

Anyone with information can call Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).