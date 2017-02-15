Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Kemptville OPP officer with assault following the arrest of a 53-year-old woman in North Grenville in November.

Const. Thomas Hogbin, 36, is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on March 10.

Officers were called to a home on River Road in North Grenville just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, OPP said in a media release issued at the time. A woman and an officer were injured during an "interaction" en route to the detachment, OPP said. No other details were released.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a media release issued Wednesday that OPP officers spoke with a 53-year-old woman who lived in the residence on River Road, and then left.

"The officers returned to the woman's home a short time later. There was an interaction between the officers and the woman, and she was subsequently arrested," the SIU said.

No further details about the woman's injuries were released.

The SIU investigates cases of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.