Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a TD Canada Trust bank in Kemptville, Ont., Friday afternoon.

The man, wearing a disguise to hide his face, jumped over a counter at the bank and grabbed a bag of money at about 1:30 p.m., OPP said.

He then tried to open the bag of cash, which police said erupted security dye on the money and the perpetrator.

The man fled a vehicle with the money and dye pack.

There were no weapons involved and no injuries during the incident, according to police.

The branch is currently closed and police have cordoned off the parking lot for their investigation.

OPP have not released a description of the vehicle yet.