A man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing on Spruce Street earlier this month has been arrested after he was allegedly spotted robbing vehicles in the city's south end.

Keluntung Samura, 19, was arrested along with a 23-year-old man early Thursday morning, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

The two were nabbed shortly after a 911 call about two suspicious-looking men breaking into vehicles around Olympic Way, a small residential street southeast of South Keys Shopping Centre.

Samura is now the fourth person arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 stabbing, which left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

So far, Samura is the only one of the four charged with attempted murder. He faces numerous other charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Arrested after short foot chase

A police spokesperson said Thursday a K9 officer spotted the pair around 1:30 a.m. near a car matching one described in the initial 911 call.

When the officer approached the vehicle, Samura fled. He was arrested a short distance away without incident, police said.

The second man also fled while officers were talking to Samura. He was tracked down and arrested in a nearby backyard, said police.

Samura has now been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime, attempting to commit an offence, trespassing at night, and failing to comply with a recognizance and a probation order.

Police said Samura is being held in custody and will likely appear in court Friday.

The 23-year-old man faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats, trespassing at night, attempting to commit an offence, failing to comply with a probation order and possesion of property under $5,000 obtained by crime.

That man has not been charged in connection with the Spruce Street stabbing.