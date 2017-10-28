As Canadian jazz lovers get ready to hear Kellylee Evans's powerful vocals on her new album Come On, the Ottawa singer-songwriter says she's finally ready to listen to that other voice — the one inside her head telling that's her to slow down a bit and focus on the important things in life.

A series of traumatic accidents — a concussion in 2015 and a freak lightning strike in 2013 — set Evans on a long journey of recovery and self-healing. They also temporarily put her singing career on hold.

The acclaimed jazz singer and mother of three sat down with Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All in a Day, to talk about finally being able to release her album, and how she's working on taking care of herself while on the road.

Struck by lightning

In June 2013 Evans was doing dishes in her kitchen when a bolt of lightning struck her home, sending a jolt through the plumbing and injuring her.

Kellylee Evans is a Juno-winning jazz singer from Ottawa. (CBC)

Two years later, she was in her bathroom when she fainted and suffered an concussion.

She said ever since, she's promised herself to slow down, but hasn't always listened.

"I'm still not the best decision maker, but I would say the fact that I am still able to get here today means I made more decisions in my benefit than not."

Career took toll

Evans said her career took a toll on her state of mind because she was always saying yes to people, always on the go.

"I got to spend a lot of time in hardness and darkness, but also there's a certain level of lightness and gladness coming into my life. You would just prefer to spend time being pissed off or upset than do the work to get on the other side of it."

One of those moments of lightness came when Evans was babysitting for a friend. She was trying to put the child to sleep and began making up a lullaby. She recorded it with her iPhone, and later shared it with her co-producer while recording Come On in Paris.

Kellylee Evans's latest album Come On was recorded in Paris. (Kellylee Evans)

"I just clapped it out, the idea that I had, and sang him all the parts," she said. The in-studio collaboration turned into These Arms, one of the nine songs on the album.

The Come On recordings had been sitting on the shelf for two years due to her medical setbacks. She never got to tour the new songs, and even listening to the music was difficult because of her concussion.

In March she gave the album another listen and finally decided to promote it at home. Now Evans is getting ready for her comeback tour.