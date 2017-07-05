A 55-year-old woman from Texas died Tuesday after being ejected from a kayak when it got stuck in rapids on the Ottawa River near Renfrew, Ont., during a wilderness tour.

Renfrew OPP and paramedics were called to the river in Whitewater Region Township, which sits between Renfrew and Pembroke, at about 10:30 a.m.

"A kayaker had experienced difficulty in some rapids and was ejected from her kayak," said OPP Constable Janice Sawbridge.

"She was unresponsive when she was pulled from the water by other kayakers. Bystanders there performed CPR until she was brought to the paramedics, said Sawbridge. "They continued to treat her and transported her to hospital, where unfortunately she succumbed and was declared dead."

The woman's name will not be released until her immediate family has been told of the woman's death, said Sawbridge, who added OPP are working with American officials to notify the family.

She had been kayaking with a group of people at the time of the incident, according to OPP, and had been staying with Wilderness Tours based out of nearby Foresters Falls, Ont.

'Experienced' kayaker

The woman was in a group learning advanced kayaking techniques with the Ottawa Kayak School, according to a news release from the school. which referred to her as "experienced" kayaker.

"She was 'playing' in the rapids and was unable to right herself after capsizing," said the release. It went on to describe how she floated downstream with her kayak, and was assisted by two rescuers in kayaks.

All three went into a small rapid where one of the rescuers capsized. "While not confirmed, it appears the victim was hit in the head by one of the kayaks and knocked unconscious," according to the release.

OPP and the coroner's office are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.