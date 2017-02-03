Kanata resident Dominique Bouchard was one of about 75 Kanata-area bus riders who voiced complaints about recent changes to OC Transpo routes at a public meeting Thursday evening.

Since the changes came into effect on Christmas Day, Bouchard said she's tried everything to make her 1½-hour commute to her downtown Ottawa job shorter, including biking, driving and using park-and-ride lots.

"I'm your target market. I work for the public service. There's a lot of public servants here and you want me riding that bus because right now I'm driving," said Bouchard, who suggested OC Transpo add more express buses from the new Innovation Station park-and-ride lot.

OC Transpo said it made the changes because it's trying to better align routes with future light rail connections.

Complaints about recent changes to OC Transpo bus routes have been landing on Kanata North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson's desk. (CBC)

Morgan's Grant, Briarbrook particularly affected

In late December, the transit service got rid of some express buses and eliminated its premium fares. The changes have primarily had an impact on residents in the neighbourhoods of Morgan's Grant and Briarbrook.

Complaints from bus riders were swift and loud and landed on the desk of Kanata North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson. She hosted the Thursday night meeting.

"It's a long ride at the best of times. If you add 20 to 25 minutes, it can be very difficult for the people who are commuting," said Wilkinson, who notes OC Transpo made different commute time estimations.

"We were told it would maybe be three minutes. That's a very big difference."

Jen Clark, who lives in the Briarbrook neighbourhood, used to catch the bus right outside her home, but said that since routes were cut she now has to drive to the park-and-ride to catch the downtown bus.

Clark told transit officials she'd rather pay $20 more per month to get an express bus than pay less for the service she's getting now.

John Manconi, head of transit services at the City of Ottawa, says OC Transpo has already started implementing changes. (CBC)

'This isn't Vancouver'

Another rider, Tasha Simpson, drew applause by comparing her suburban commute to bigger cities.

"I should not be commuting for three hours a day. This isn't Vancouver, this isn't Toronto, this isn't Mexico City," said Simpson.

OC Transpo officials at Thursday's meeting said they are working on solutions, including speeding up service by limiting stops and shortening transfer times. They will also correct signage problems and fix inaccurate route information currently listed on their website.

"Obviously we have problems. We're here to get it fixed," said John Manconi, general manager for transit services for the City of Ottawa.

"We've already started implementing some of the changes that have come from the community. The riders have given us suggestions, feedback, constructive criticism, and we have to get it right for them."