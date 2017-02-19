No one was injured as heavy flames burned through the back of a home on Black Tern Crescent in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata Sunday morning, firefighters said.

Several people called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. to report the back of a house at 79 Black Tern Cres. was on fire.

Everyone made it out of the house safely, firefighters said.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke. They extinguished the fire by targeting it from inside and outside the home, firefighters said.

As of early Sunday morning, there was no word yet on what caused the fire.