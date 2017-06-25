Ottawa firefighters say they were called out to a home in Kanata Sunday afternoon after a neighbour reported seeing lightning hit the roof and set it on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the two-storey, single family home on Evanshen Crescent just before 5 p.m. and found no one home, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

They said they were able to contain the flames to the eaves and part of the attic.

The fire was knocked down by 5:20 p.m.

The damage is estimated at $60,000 and no one was injured, says Ottawa fire.