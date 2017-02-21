Five construction workers were injured after falling four metres at a Kanata work site Tuesday afternoon when a floor collapsed.

Paramedics say they were called at about 2:09 p.m. to 1100 Canadian Shield Avenue, where the planned Homewood Suites residential buildings are being constructed.

Two men were taken to the hospital trauma centre after suffering leg injuries, while another three were taken to hospital and treated for less severe injuries, paramedics said. All five men were in their 30s and were workers at the site.

Ottawa Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.

Firefighters have also been called to assess whether the work site is safe.