A developer's proposal to increase the number of residential units in a four-storey building in Kanata has some nearby residents concerned about their new neighbours.

There are already two three-storey condominium buildings at 124 Battersea Cres., and a four-storey, 79-unit apartment building is currently under construction.

Now Brigil wants to increase the number of units in a fourth building planned for the site.

The zoning application, submitted to the city's planning committee by Novatech Engineers, Planners and Landscape Architects, proposes waiving a 100-unit cap on a fourth building, leaving the developer free to build up to 132 new units.

Parking change dropped

Originally the developer also sought to reduce the required number of parking spots, which raised concerns from nearby residents about congestion on surrounding streets, where parking is limited.

"This area doesn't have very good transit... they have to have cars here," said Kanata North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson.

Brigil dropped that request, deciding instead to add an additional level of underground parking. However residents remain concerned about the look and density of the building.

A petition with 269 signatures has been submitted to the city opposing the proposal.

Public meeting Thursday

Wilkinson said most of the people opposing the remaining zoning amendment live in an adjacent subdivision.

They're concerned because there's a large difference in elevation between their homes and the proposed development, and some existing residents will be peering down at their new neighbours, she said.

Wilkinson is holding a public meeting at the Beaverbrook branch of the Ottawa Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the zoning application.

The proposal goes to the city's planning committee next Tuesday.