A popular children's bookstore in the Glebe is reaching the end of its story, more than a decade after arriving in the neighbourhood.

The owners of Kaleidoscope Kids' Books said they made the difficult decision to close up shop because they've never paid themselves a salary since opening in 1996 on Bank Street across from Lansdowne Park.

The store always paid its staff and vendors on time, but the three owners said they all had other jobs on the side to bring home a paycheque for their families.

"Not every good thing can go on forever," co-owner Kelly Harrison told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.​ "You get to a point where selfishly you have to start bringing in an income.

"We all have kids in school, in university and university is not cheap," Harrison said. "It was just time to take a really hard look. We have been so lucky for so long to do something we are so passionate about, but in the end it has to be something that can be more than just a free gig."

Store struggled to compete with big bookstores

Kaleidoscope Kids calls itself the city's only dedicated children's book store, a place where some kids came on their own with their allowance money clamped in their hands to buy a new book, then called their parents from the store to let them know they were on their way home.

They also remember throwing Harry Potter parties when the last book came out.

"When you see kids that excited about a new book, that's the magic of books," Harrison said, with tears in her eyes.

But when the store compared its sales over the last five years, they realized they had stayed almost exactly the same. Even the redevelopment of Lansdowne Park didn't help business, said Harrison.

The store struggled to compete with bigger bookstores that have higher margins, more locations and the convenience of allowing people to purchase books online.

"That's a lot to compete with and for some people, price is going to be the bottom line," Harrison said.

Fostering a love of books

As a little girl Harrison used to pretend she ran bookstore with her friends, and grew up reading every day with her mother and grandmother. She went on to teach high school English.

"I really just wanted somewhere where kids could get as excited about reading as I was and always have been," Harrison told Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan.

"I think that's just one of the most awesome gifts that an adult can give a child, is to try to foster in them a love of books and reading. We really wanted to be part of that."

The store eventually branched out and opened a small adult section in the last few years after requests from customers. But Harrison said they didn't want to expand further and compete with nearby Octopus Books.

'We would consider selling the business'

The store posted an announcement Tuesday on Facebook that "the time has come" to sell the store.

"We anticipate that this will take a few weeks as we must sell our lovely and sunny unit that is full of so many happy memories," wrote Harrison and the other owners — Karin Fuller and Kim Ferguson.

"We would consider selling the business if you, or anyone you know, are interested in purchasing it."

Since then there's been an outpouring of support on social media.

"So very sad to hear this news, it must have been a really tough decision," wrote one person. "You were a huge part of Emma and Angus' childhood, thank you for helping foster a love of reading and introducing them and us to so many amazing books. You'll be missed."

Harrison said she will miss their customers and the store, but that the time has come to start "a new chapter."