One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash near Kaladar, Ont., on New Year's Day.

A silver Mercedes was headed west on Highway 7 when it struck a guardrail at Beatty's Curve in Addington Highlands Township and went down an embankment around 6:10 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Beatty's Curve is approximately two kilometres west of Kaladar.

A 17-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to hospital and was still in critical condition Tuesday.

Four other people in the car were treated and released from hospital, OPP said.

An investigation is ongoing.