A 34-year-old man from Quinte West, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after a crash between a pickup truck and a school bus south of Bon Echo Park on Tuesday.

It happened on Highway 41 north of Kaladar, Ont., at about 9:30 a.m., Kaladar OPP said in a media release.

The black Ford truck ended up on its side in a ditch. Its driver was assessed by paramedics, but he did not need to be taken to hospital, OPP said.

None of the children were hurt. They were on their way to swimming lessons, OPP said.

The truck driver was taken to the Kaladar OPP detachment to provide breath samples, and is charged with driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear in Napanee court on Aug. 8.