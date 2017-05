An 11-member jury has begun deliberations in the high-profile triple homicide trial of Ian Bush.

Bush, 62, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2007 Ottawa deaths of retired tax judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde Garon, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos.

His trial began in April, and closing statements from the defence and Crown ended earlier this week.