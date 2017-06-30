If you've been paying attention to June's weather forecasts, you might have noticed that there's a familiar thread: rain.

Not just precipitation, but torrential downpours, thunderstorms and hail. Ottawa has soaked up 125.8 mm of rain over the last four weeks, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It's starting to feel like we haven't seen the sun for months. Turns out, that's not far off. The average temperature for June was a chilly 17 C.

June 2017 may have slung a wet blanket on your summer plans, but it's still not the rainiest June Ottawa has ever seen.

We had almost double the rain in 2002 — 224.8 mm, to be exact.