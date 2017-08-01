Ottawa has seen a soggy summer, but last month's rainfall was the wettest July on record from the Ottawa airport.

Almost 250 millimetres of rain fell at the Ottawa airport — the most since they started recording the weather there in 1938.

In 1899, 250.2 millimetres fell at another weather station, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The average rainfall for July is 89 millimetres.

In addition to being the wettest July, it was also one of the coolest in recent memory.

Ottawa didn't see a single day reach 30 C for the entire month. The last time that happened in July was in 2009, according to Environment Canada.

The temperature is expected to reach 30 C on August 1, the first time it would do so since June 18.

May this year also broke the previous record for total rainfall in Ottawa.