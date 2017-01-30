Julian de Guzman, the captain of the Canadian men's soccer team and one of the country's most accomplished players, has announced his retirement.

De Guzman made the announcement Monday afternoon in Ottawa, where the midfielder had been serving as the captain of Ottawa Fury FC.

The 35-year-old de Guzman is the most-capped member of the national team, having played in 89 matches since first joining the club in 2002.

De Guzman played in four different World Cup campaigns, and was named Canadian Player of the Year in 2008.

During his 17-year career, de Guzman played for teams in professional leagues in Germany, Spain, Greece, and the United States. In Canada, he played for both Ottawa Fury FC and Toronto FC.

De Guzman will stay on with the Fury as assistant coach and assistant general manager, the club said.