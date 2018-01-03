Joshua Boyle, the Canadian who was held captive in Afghanistan for five years with his wife, made a brief court appearance via video link Wednesday morning in Ottawa on more than a dozen criminal charges.

The 34-year-old could be seen in court wearing an orange shirt at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, where he is being held after he was arrested in Ottawa on New Year's Day.

Defence lawyer Ninetta Caparelli represented Boyle during his brief appearance Wednesday, and told court that going forward, Boyle will be represented by lawyers Lawrence Greenspon and Eric Granger.

Boyle confirmed his name, and then his next court appearance was scheduled for Monday to allow his lawyers to continue working on a bail plan.

Boyle is charged with:

Eight counts of assault.

Two counts of sexual assault.

Two counts of unlawful confinement.

One count of uttering threats.

One count of public mischief.

One count of administering a noxious thing.

Police allege the offences happened in Ottawa between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30. Court records show there are two alleged victims, but their identities are protected by a publication ban.

'Never been in trouble before'

Lawyer Eric Granger wrote in an email to CBC News late Tuesday that he is limited in what he can say about the case as it's now before the court.

"Mr. Boyle is presumed innocent. He's never been in trouble before. No evidence has been provided yet, which is typical at this early stage," Granger wrote.

"We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges."

Joshua Boyle and his family met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Dec. 19. (@boylesvsworld/Twitter)

Ottawa police declined to comment on the case when contacted by CBC News.

A man who answered the phone Tuesday at Boyle's parents' home in Smiths Falls, Ont., said, "We don't have any comment," before hanging up the phone.

Rescued in October

Boyle, his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, and their three children were rescued in October, five years after the couple was abducted while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The children were born in captivity.

Boyle previously told CBC News upon his return to Canada that members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network killed their infant daughter and raped his wife during the years they were held captive.

A hand-written note posted outside Joshua Boyle's home in Ottawa Tuesday evening asked for privacy. (CBC News)

Over their five years in captivity, the family was moved between 23 different locations within 50 kilometres of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and spent time in both countries.

During that time, Boyle said his family was shuffled among at least three prisons. One was remarkably barbaric, he said, while another one was particularly violent. He and his wife were frequently separated and beaten.

Boyle settled into his parents' home in Smiths Falls when he returned to Canada in October, but court records show his most recent address was in Ottawa.