A 24-year-old man is dead, becoming Ottawa's first homicide of 2017, after a stabbing at a home on Joseph Cyr Street in the Cyrville neighbourhood early this morning.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to 1155 Joseph Cyr St. — a home on a small street between Cyrville Road and Lemieux Street that also boasts a hotel and a car dealership — at 5:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

The man was found in critical condition and was taken to hospital, according to Ottawa Police Service spokesman Const. Chuck Benoit.

His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, police said, and the major crimes unit is investigating.

Police cordon off the home with crime scene tape. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).