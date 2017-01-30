Victims of attempted homicides and sexual assaults fear that more criminal cases including their own, could be thrown out because of trial delays, says Ottawa Victim Services.

Charges have been stayed in several high-profile cases over the past few months due to a recent Supreme Court ruling on justice delays.

A man accused of murder walked out of an Ottawa courthouse in November a free man because his case took too long to get to trial.

A judge in Ottawa also stayed some charges involving a teenager who allegedly sexual assaulted a three-year-old at his mother's daycare, due to unreasonable delays.

"We have some clients who have been supporting for two years who haven't seen a court date yet," said Melissa Heimerl, the executive director of Ottawa Victim Services.

"They're worried sick."

However, the Supreme Court ruling can be flexible and is subject to a judge's interpretation.

As the justice system transfers over to the new timelines, there's also a transitional period, where only "really egregious" cases are tossed out, says one criminal law expert.

"In this transitional period, basically if it wouldn't have been stayed under the new rules, then you shouldn't stay it under these new rules either," said Steve Coughlan, a professor at the Schulich School of Law.

Jordan ruling set new guidelines

In July, the Supreme Court of Canada ​set new rules for an accused's right to be tried within a reasonable time frame.

The landmark ruling known as the Jordan decision suddenly put dramatic pressure on the sluggish court system to speed up.

Delays beyond 30 months for Superior court cases, or 18 months at provincial courts, are now "presumptively unreasonable" and violate the accused's charter right to be tried within a reasonable time, the decision said.

Cases that fall outside this timeframe could be thrown out.

But it's not as simple as just adding up the days on the calendar for a judge to figure out if a criminal trial is taking too long and violating an accused's rights.

If the Supreme Court's new time frames are missed, the onus is on the Crown to argue that the delays were caused by exceptional circumstances that were either reasonably unforeseen or beyond the Crown's control — like a medical or family emergency.​

Many factors in calculating length of trial

A look at a recent Jordan ruling explains how the decision is made.

The Ontario Crown Attorneys Association estimates 6,000 criminal cases could see charges stayed or withdrawn (Danny Globerman/CBC)

Ontario court of Justice David Paciocco considered several factors when deciding to stay three out of the four counts of sexual offences against a 15-year-old boy in Ottawa. The final charge was not stayed because it was laid at a later date.

The judge calculated that 21 months and 15 days had passed between the time the teen was initially charged and his trial was anticipated to end.

Then Paciocco subtracted any defence delays or exceptional circumstances such as the Crown getting sick, or complications in the case that couldn't have been anticipated.

Defence can't delay trial as a tactic

Coughlan says the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects against improper state action, not delays caused by the defence. This is a way to ensure that the defence team does not use stalling as a tactic in court to have charges stayed or withdrawn.

"Clearly we can recognize there are some people that are just going to gain the system," explained the law professor.

"They're going to fire their lawyer at the last minute, they're going to make unreasonable applications ... purely with the goal of making it take longer, so that they say 'look it took too long,'" he added.

In the sex assault case, Paciocco found that a 28-day delay was caused by the defence's unavailability for offered court dates. That meant the trial lasted more than 20 months.

In the end, he ruled that the delays were unreasonable and stayed the charges because a significant time was lost because of "technical failures" in court and the "state of readiness of the prosecutor's case."

"All sexual assaults are serious, and the allegations here are aggravated," wrote Paciocco. "Even under the pre-existing law, however, the seriousness of an allegation did not suspend the Charter right to trial within a reasonable time."

Ontario's Crown Attorney's Association estimated 6,000 cases across Ontario could see charges be stayed or withdrawn. ​

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced more judges and resources coming to courthouses to help speed up the system.

He also said his officials are examining cases to make sure other serious charges aren't stayed or withdrawn because of delays in meeting the Supreme Court's deadline.