Transgender advocates want the National Gallery of Canada to cancel a talk by a Toronto psychology professor who refuses to use gender-neutral pronouns, but others say that would not be progressive and violates free speech.

One of the advocates, Cara Tierney, is also a former employee of the gallery. She has emailed the federal art institution to try to get Jordan Peterson's talk cancelled.

Others also spoke out, which you can see in the link below.

There's a push for @gallerydotca to cancel a talk by professor who refuses to use gender neutral pronouns: https://t.co/fuXEwIPXgI #ottnews pic.twitter.com/wYuADEn09A — @CBCOttawa

More people supported the call on Thursday.

@CBCOttawa @gallerydotca Peterson makes $200,000 / year to attack trans people. He should not be invited to our gallery. — @DJCPI

@CBCOttawa @ArielTroster @gallerydotca Howbout "a professor who hatefully misgenders and disrespects his own students." That's clearer. — @n_ysabet

"@gallerydotca urged to cancel talk by bigot" < Fixed the headline for you, @CBCOttawa — @merweinhold

Jordan Peterson's defenders spoke up for free speech.

I hope that @gallerydotca doesn't cancel @jordanbpeterson - free speech is important; so too the context of words & ideas @CBCOttawa — @iaincredible

@CBCOttawa @ladurantaye @gallerydotca because shutting down speech is the new progressive way. Sounds like totalitarian apprach. — @GtaThoughts

@CBCOttawa Imagine it the other way, if LGBTQ speech was banned because it made someone uncomfortable. Banning speech halts progress — @embacic

Others pushed for a variety of voices and opinions.

@CBCOttawa @gallerydotca political correctness gone too far. — @Mikebeauch

Some defended Peterson and his beliefs, specifically.

@CBCOttawa Oh give me a break! — @JaimeFraser