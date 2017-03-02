Transgender advocates want the National Gallery of Canada to cancel a talk by a Toronto psychology professor who refuses to use gender-neutral pronouns, but others say that would not be progressive and violates free speech.

One of the advocates, Cara Tierney, is also a former employee of the gallery. She has emailed the federal art institution to try to get Jordan Peterson's talk cancelled.

Others also spoke out, which you can see in the link below.

More people supported the call on Thursday.

Jordan Peterson's defenders spoke up for free speech.

Others pushed for a variety of voices and opinions.

Some defended Peterson and his beliefs, specifically.

Amanda Jette Knox

Amanda Jette Knox is the mother of a transgender child who also lives with a transgender partner. She wants the talk cancelled.